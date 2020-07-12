DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,268,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.