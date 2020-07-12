Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 411,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

