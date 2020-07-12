DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.