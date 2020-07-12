Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,354 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

