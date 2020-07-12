Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $264,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.