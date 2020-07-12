Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,107 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $88.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $113.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

