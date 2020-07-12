Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

