AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $97.05 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,401. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

