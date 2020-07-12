Gradient Investments LLC Invests $130,000 in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 388.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 776,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 430.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Datadog by 746.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.41 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $357,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,192.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $34,693,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,760,366 shares of company stock valued at $182,010,191 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

