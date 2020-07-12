Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.41 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,502 shares of company stock worth $7,169,401. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.