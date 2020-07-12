Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 332.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,631 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.99% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $30,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

FDIS stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $56.24.

