State Street Corp Purchases 18,610 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.97% of Life Storage worth $220,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,716,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,254,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 269.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 692,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after buying an additional 197,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,556,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

