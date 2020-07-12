Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,054 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

OC stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

