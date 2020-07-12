Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,707,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $5,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,523,000 after buying an additional 90,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of MGRC opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

