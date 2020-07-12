Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $150,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

