America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 999.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 47.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $778,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $87.15 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

