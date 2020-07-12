Exane Derivatives Has $181,000 Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Prologis were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,822,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,418 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

NYSE:PLD opened at $94.82 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

