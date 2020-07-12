Axa Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Novavax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

NVAX stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

