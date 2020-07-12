Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,303 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $111.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

