State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.89 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Balchem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.