6 Meridian Has $207,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

