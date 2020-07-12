Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 835 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

