Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $43,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $86.79 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.