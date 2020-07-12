Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eaton by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

