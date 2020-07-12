2,809 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $632,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,629.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,691,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,806,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,470,165 shares of company stock valued at $788,598,706 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $85.21 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

