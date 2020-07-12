Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Celanese by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Celanese by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

