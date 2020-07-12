Gradient Investments LLC Has $196,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.23.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

