Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

