2,550 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 330,058 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.