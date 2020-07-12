Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.50% of Lincoln Electric worth $226,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

