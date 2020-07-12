Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

CVX stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

