Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,143 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after buying an additional 90,433 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

GPC stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

