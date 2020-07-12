6 Meridian Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

6 Meridian cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,872,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.