Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

