American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

