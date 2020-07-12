Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.