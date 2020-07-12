Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of CVX opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.