DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $85.58 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

