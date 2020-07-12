Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 90,433 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Genuine Parts worth $29,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.