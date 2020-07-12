DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.91 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEP opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

