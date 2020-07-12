APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 29,600 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of CW stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.