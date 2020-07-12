State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,320 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.