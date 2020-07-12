Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of GPC opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

