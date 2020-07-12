State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $91.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. CJS Securities lowered Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

