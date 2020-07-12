State Street Corp Buys 103,190 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $213,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,193 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

PTC opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $92.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.