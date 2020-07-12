APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.35% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $90,612.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $849,617.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $90.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

