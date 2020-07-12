Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $849,617.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $51,782,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE USNA opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

