Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,602,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

