APG Asset Management N.V. Has $6.71 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1,218.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,671 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after buying an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,185,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,942,000 after buying an additional 95,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $82.21 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

