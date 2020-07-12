Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,424 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

